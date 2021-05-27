Cannes gets ready to unroll its red carpet

Amidst a generalised feeling of strength at having made it through the pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival is getting ready to fly a new summertime flag, with the revelation of the Official Selection of its 74th edition (running 6 – 17 July 2021) set to be unveiled in Paris in exactly one week from now. Vaccine passports, tests, masks and sanitization of auditoriums will definitely feature heavily on the Croisette – such logistical constraints are fast becoming commonplace around the world – but France is edging towards the green light in terms of virus safety and, as a result, Cannes and its followers will get to celebrate (albeit carefully) their long-awaited reunion with the best of international arthouse cinema.