As cliché as it sounds, my husband is one of my best friends. One of the things I love about him is how easy he is to talk to. Because of this, he’s always my go-to for anything I need to vent about. So many times I go to him with some long drawn out story and at the end of it he either says nothing and just kind of nods in agreement, or he chooses to give me advice. I usually find myself getting frustrated with whatever he decides to say. I either didn’t want him to offer me a solution or I just wanted to vent and let him tell me it would be ok, or if he said nothing at all, I would get upset, and ask him why he had nothing to say. In these cases, he often made the joke that he could never say the right thing.