DocsBarcelona 2021 will be brought to a close this weekend on a supremely high note: with the film High Maintenance – The Life and Work of Dani Karavan, a production between Israel and Poland directed by Barak Heymann, who will come to Barcelona in person to present it. At the same time, from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 May, the movie will also be viewable on the Filmin platform, which is one of the event’s partners. In addition, this title is the festival’s Documentary of the Month for June and will be watchable online and, as physical screenings, in León, A Coruña and Vilanova i la Geltrú. And we can assure you that it’s worth the watch, because during its highly enjoyable and compact 66-minute running time, you will get to know the titular artist, with his unique personality, teetering halfway between genius and childishness – although we use the latter term in the best sense of the word.