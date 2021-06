Levi Lemke will tell you he spent his first three varsity seasons, eighth grade to his sophomore year, in a “slump.” That makes Mahtomedi coach Pete Moosbrugger laugh. In three seasons, Lemke, then a midfielder, tallied 16 goals and 10 assists. Not up to the standards he’d set for himself growing up with the sport, but exactly where the Zephyrs wanted him to be. It’s almost what you’d expect out of an underclassman in a successful program.