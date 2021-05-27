Masks at the campfire

Rent anything from a two-bedroom cottage to sprawling mansions in vax-friendly Vermont this summer. Manchester Village’s Wilburton Inn has reinvented itself as The Wilburton, a 30-acre hilltop estate with private vacation homes that can accommodate up to 100 guests. Rent the 1902 Wilburton Mansion — with its original Gilded Age furniture and paintings — and enjoy 11 bedrooms for family and friends and access to the commercial kitchen, solarium dining room, and awning-covered terrace. Or choose from the two- to eight-bedroom vacation homes or the 15-bedroom Battenkill Valley Mansion. All homes have kitchens, dining rooms, fire pits, and washer-dryers, and all but the Wilburton Mansion are pet friendly. Book for June and get the Vaxication special — show your vaccination cards and get the third night free. Visit July 16-19 for a Bridgerton-themed gathering with a formal lawn party, breakfast hosted by Lady Wilburton, garden tour, and costume contest. Starting rates $500 per night, based on availability. 802-362-2500, www.wilburtoninn.com.