Hattiesburg, MS

Chiefs victorious against Hattiesburg Tigers

By Editor
 22 days ago

The Tylertown Chiefs played in a Spring Jamboree against Hattiesburg Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs won their scrimmage game against Hattiesburg 6-0 in a two quarter scrimmage. The junior varsity team scrimmaged against Hattiesburg and the score was 0-0 for a 15 play offense and defense format. The team was led by Jarius Anders on an interception and return for 38 yards for a touchdown. Anders also had 6 tackles and a sack. Kyron Cowart and Ashton Jefferson also led the charge with 7 tackles a piece. Demario Harrell had a great showing with 5 tackles respectively. On the defensive front Ashton Jefferson and Eddie Ratliff, Jr., stood tall and held the Tigers in check the whole game along with Lee Holmes and Demontae Shoto. Our defensive backs were led by Kendrick Lampton, Jeremiah Dillon, Rashad Wilson, and Amerion Jefferson, Wildrekus Johnson, Jaydon Clements, and Kendrell Robertson. The defensive backs held the Tigers offense in check and limited the receiver’s from driving the ball down field and came up with big stops throughout the contest.

