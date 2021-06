It’s going to be a hot one this weekend, but it’s still worth heading out to see a few possible dream homes in some great neighborhoods. 12209 Hightower Place, Dallas. Have the pool but none of the upkeep in this Midcentury ranch-style home on a cul-de-sac in Glen Cove, which boasts a community pool and tons of activity. The home is full of natural light, and the kitchen opens to a large family room with a fireplace. A new deck overlooks the oversized and landscaped yard. Three bedrooms/two baths. $508,000. Schools: Gooch Elementary, Marsh Preparatory, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Jesuit, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Hockaday. Open house: noon to 2 p.m.