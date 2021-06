Pavement repairs at two locations are scheduled to start during the week of June 21, 2021 and expected to last into early the following week. Location #1: On Monday morning, June 21, 18th Avenue will be closed to through traffic near 812 18th Avenue (just east of the 19th Avenue & 9th Street intersection) for full-width pavement repair. The road will remain closed to through traffic until Monday, June 28. Residents will have access to their driveways at all times and sidewalks will remain open.