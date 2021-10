The City of Plymouth has announced that it will hold a special meeting of the Common Council tonight, with discipline or dismissal of a public employee on the agenda. The notice went out on Monday of the meeting which will be held at 7:15 in the Council Chambers to consider, according to the announcement, “dismissal or discipline of any public employee and the taking of formal action on any such matter”. The nature of the issue at hand was not identified.

