Sex Crimes

Making a Murderer

 17 days ago

Netflix Stuck Between a Cop and a ‘Murderer’ Lawsuit. Netflix’s fancy First Amendment arguments have failed to persuade a federal judge in Wisconsin to dismiss a libel lawsuit over Making a Murderer, the Emmy-winning documentary series about…. ‘Dead Man Walking’ Nun Among 250 Petitioning for Brendan Dassey’s Release. Sister Helen...

LawWSET

Netflix's request for dismissal in 'Making a Murderer' defamation lawsuit denied

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) — A federal judge has denied a request by the producers of the “Making A Murderer” documentaries to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by an investigator who worked on the prosecution of Steven Avery for Teresa Halbach’s murder. Andrew Colborn argues “the presentation in the two series was...
EntertainmentWorld Screen News

The Family Court Murders Series for ABC TV

ABC in Australia has commissioned the four-part investigative true-crime series The Family Court Murders. The Family Court Murders takes a deep dive into the shocking events surrounding the 1980s NSW Family Court bombings and murders. The documentary series is set to launch next year on ABC TV and ABC iview.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ Goes Beyond True Crime

Filmmaker Joe Berlinger explains how the real tragedy at the center of his docuseries is emblematic of "the death of truth." Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel revisits the 2013 death of Canadian student Elisa Lam at the infamous downtown L.A. hotel, highlighting how the story shed light on the rise of online sleuthing and cyberbullying, the hotel’s notorious history, the current state of L.A.’s Skid Row and the stigmatization of mental health. Director Joe Berlinger discusses the challenges he faced while completing the series and why he didn’t want to simply make a “spooky, haunted-house tale.”
Moviessideshow.com

Zoe Kravitz to Star in Disney’s High Fidelity, Making a Murderer Part 2 Premiere, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Actress Zoe Kravitz has been cast in the lead role in an adaptation of High Fidelity for Disney’s upcoming streaming service. She will play a record store owner who is obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists. Kravitz will also executive produce the 10-episode series, which is inspired by the Nick Hornby novel of the same name.
TV & VideosBlu-ray.com

Calendar Girl Murders

Calendar Girl Murders Blu-ray delivers stunning video and great audio in this excellent Blu-ray release. Millionaire Richard Trainor is rolling out a new spread featuring a beautiful nude model for each month of the year. However, the party is ruined when Miss January is pushed off a building and later Miss February is knifed to death. Homicide detective Dan Stoner is assigned to the case which leads to the seductive former model Cassie Bascombe. What connection is she to the case and will the killer be caught before he/she reaches Miss December?
Moviessamfordcrimson.com

Netflix’s Mank trailer sees David Fincher direct the story behind Citizen Kane

Get email updates with the day’s biggest stories. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Moviesdnyuz.com

Joe Berlinger tells rival Ted Bundy film director to back off at Tribeca

There’s a killer controversy at the Tribeca Festival. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger — who directed the Netlix docu-series “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” as well as the Bundy-based film, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” starring Zac Efron — is accusing another filmmaker of slamming his Bundy films to promote her own.
Moviesdnyuz.com

Directors Amber Sealey & Joe Berlinger Clash Leading Up To Ted Bundy Pic ‘No Man Of God’s Tribeca Premiere

Directors Amber Sealey and Joe Berlinger got caught up in a feud, ahead of the Tribeca premiere of Sealey’s Ted Bundy pic No Man of God. The quarrel began with an email Berlinger sent to Sealey, after noticing interviews in which she discussed the glorification of Bundy in American culture. In these interviews, he felt she was comparing her film favorably to others made about the infamous serial killer—including two of his own—implying that past films had contributed to the idolization of Bundy, whereas hers does not.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Prodigal Son Alum Aurora Perrineau Joins HBO's Westworld for Season 4

Aurora Perrineau is trading serial killers for killer robots: The Prodigal Son star is set to join HBO’s Westworld for its upcoming fourth season, our sister site Deadline reports. Though the network is remaining mum on character details, Perrineau is locked in for a significant recurring role and is expected...
Religionbitchute.com

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Top Documentary Film Maker - Louis Theroux, Explores The Bizarre World Of The Church Of Scientology. One of the Churches policies is that of 'Fair Game'. Main article: Fair Game (Scientology) The term…
Moviesdailynewsgh.com

Directors Amber Sealey & Joe Berlinger Are In A Feud Over Their Ted Bundy Films

Directors Amber Sealey and Joe Berlinger are in a little feud over their Ted Bundy films. Joe, who directed Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile with Zac Efron, is slamming Amber over her comments about his Ted Bundy focused projects in order to promote her own – No Man of God.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where Was Felon Filmed?

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh of ‘Angel Has Fallen’ fame, ‘Felon’ is a provocative prison film that attempts to give rise to an acute unease in the mind of the viewer through its articulate and realistic depiction of prison life in the US. The story of the film centers on the life of Wade Porter as he becomes a victim of a ruthless legal system. After unintentionally murdering an unarmed intruder with a baseball bat, Wade is plunged into a volatile and violent prison system where keepers of law are often used to misuse their powers. Loosely based on the true accounts of an array of violent incidents that took place in the California State Prison, and acted with conviction by Hollywood a-listers Stephen Dorff (‘True Detective’) and Val Kilmer (‘Top Gun’), the film unearths the uncanny realities of a damaged prison world. Most of the cinematic narrative takes place within the barbed wire fences of a prison, and if you seek to know the location where the film was shot, we shall be obliged to be your guide.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘The Beast Must Die’ Trailer: Jared Harris Stars In A Revenge Thriller For AMC+ Coming In July

AMC has a revenge thriller coming your way that could put AMC+ on the map. The series “The Beast Must Die” stars BAFTA Award-winning actor Jared Harris (“Chernobyl,” “Mad Men“) and Cush Jumbo (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight”) centers on a woman (Jumbo), who takes matters into her own hands when she learns the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son has been dropped,