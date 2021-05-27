Metroid Prime 4 - Everything We Know So Far

Nintendo marches to the beat of its own drum. Many of us use phrases like that to reference its unusual business practices or marketing plans, but it also refers to something more essential to Nintendo’s identity: its encdearing charm as a company. Whether that’s through honest and unintentionally funny demonstrations of its latest hardware, time dedicated to gags, or even the personality its presenters display, the company can connect with its fans like few others. Compared to the rigid professionalism of rival platform holders, Nintendo’s endearing E3 memories can be a breath of fresh air that reminds us of how jovial gaming can be. With that in mind, here are just five of the most endearing E3 moments from Nintendo.