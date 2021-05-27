Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Versed Skincare: Brand Review and Best Products, Revealed

By Sophie Ross
Byrdie
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou could say we know a thing or two about clean beauty—which is why we're always on the lookout for the best new brands made with safe, non-toxic ingredients. So when we first heard about Versed Skincare, we were immediately intrigued. Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Katherine Power, Versed has one simple goal: to make clean beauty less about price tags and aspiration. "Our mission has always been to make good skin and clean products accessible for everyone—not just for those with high income, in major cities, or willing to Google ingredients for hours on end," says Melanie Bender, president of Versed. "We felt passionate that good skin, clean ingredients, and sustainable practices are for everyone, and that became the mission."

www.byrdie.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Products#Sensitive Skin#Clean Skin#Skin Tone#Brand Review#Google#Dew Point#Versed Skincare#Dermatologically
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin Carevelillum.com

How to Choose the Right Product for Men Skincare

Over the years, men skincare industry has evolved a lot. From face wash to lip balms, a man might not need to leave the house without lathering cosmetics. Every product targets a specific skin type. Well! There many other underlying factors too. So, if you are a dude reading this, then here are a few things that you need to know to choose just the right product for yourself.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Top 7 Skincare Products To Try For Smooth Skin

Everyone wants to have smooth, glowing, and even skin, but it’s easier said than done. From Dr Dennis Gross Skincare’s cult-favorite Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel to Dermalogica’s Skin Smoothing Cream, here are the top skin-smoothing formulas worth trying. Having rough, bumpy, and uneven skin is nearly everyone’s pet...
Apparelpurseblog.com

The Best Indie Bag Brands in 2021

If you're anything like me, you may have a complicated relationship with social media, but one of the things I keep it around for is to discover new brands. There are some great indie designers out there offering all kinds of unique bags, from alternative eco leathers to artisan beaded bags, there is always something new to find. So to help keep you all in the loop I decided to share some of my favorite brands to shop from right now.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

18 best vegan and cruelty-free skincare brands that don’t compromise on ethics

It’s fair to say veganism is no longer a fringe movement. There are now more than 600,000 vegans in the UK according to the Vegan Society, while Veganuary had a record number of sign-ups at the start of this year. Businesses have also embraced this growing market, and registrations of the Vegan Sociey’s Vegan Trademark increased by 49 per cent between 2018 and 2019. In fact, there are now more than 54,000 products registered for this certification globally, with 22,000 of these being cosmetics and toiletries.Whether you’re a dedicated vegan, a flexitarian or are exploring more environmentally friendly choices, you’ll...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

This three-step skincare range gave me the best glow of my life

Trying new beauty products is part of my job – a real toughie, I know – which means I’m constantly switching up my routine and spending my evenings laboriously slathering on face masks, moisturisers and serums in the hopes that something might transform my dry and dull complexion into supermodel skin.For me, achieving that ineffable glow is the ultimate aim, but with so many products and performance claims being constantly sold to us in branding and marketing campaigns, it can be hard to know what really works – aside from layers of creamy highlighter, that is.That’s why, when I heard...
Makeupamac.us

Four Best Makeup/Skincare Tips for Maturing Skin

Some women prefer to age naturally rather than have surgical procedures done to enhance youthfulness. To do so, they often focus on overall health such as watching nutrition, staying hydrated, exercising, reducing stress, getting adequate sleep, avoiding smoking, drinking less, and using products that are good for the skin. While these approaches are essential for overall skin improvements, makeup can also play an important role in looking radiant through the aging process. Here are some of our best makeup tips for maturing skin:
Skin CareElle

10 Best Vegan Moisturisers To Add To Your Skincare Routine

We’re all trying to make our beauty regimes more planet-friendly, whether that be going down the sustainable route and ditching make-up wipes or saving on water, or upping our recycling of empty pots and packaging. The latest ethical beauty movement? Vegan skincare. Veganism has gone from niche to necessary in...
Skin CareHouston Chronicle

Avenoir Cosmetics Gears Up for Summer with Line of Skincare Products

Luxury skincare brand highlights facial products to use in summer skincare regimen. Avenoir Cosmetics, an international leader in developing science-based, top performing skincare products, is gearing up for summer with its ready-to- purchase products which are inclusive for all skin types and tones. The bundle includes Cell Repair Toner, Cell...
Hair Carefemalefirst.co.uk

Seven steps for launching a brand new product to the market

If you’re thinking about launching your own product, here are seven easy steps that I followed, to launch one... Neo Chatyoka is the Founder of Uhuru Botanicals and makes her own skincare and haircare products using the purest Shea Butter as the base ingredient and combining it with natural botanical oils. (www.uhurubotanicals.co.uk). Here is how she launched her successful product-based business from her garage and how you can too:
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 5 Best Android Apps for Managing Your Skincare Routine

We all know how hard it is to keep a consistent skincare routine, but it's also hard to ignore how important skincare is! If you've ever found yourself struggling to keep up with your skincare regime, or you just can't seem to find the right products for your skin, check out these apps which can simplify the process for you.
Skin Carednyuz.com

6 New Cult Skincare Brands To Buy At Boots

Buying skincare is a bit of an art these days. Yes, the brands are brilliant, but sometimes sourcing those cult buys can be a challenge – even with the power of the internet. Why is why the news that Boots is adding some bonafide brilliant beauty brands to their repertoire is particularly thrilling.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Forbes

Father’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Skincare For Travel

If your dad isn’t already taking care of his skin, it’s time to initiate him. This Father’s Day, consider gifting Dad a bundle of travel-friendly men’s skincare — from sunscreen for beach days to rejuvenating eye gels to pop on at the hotel. And it doesn’t have to be complicated: simply recreate a basic on-the-road version of his at-home routine with more versatile, day-to-night products so he can keep the packing light. From cleansing oil and face wash to keep him looking and feeling refreshed. We’ve rounded up the best men’s skincare for travel.
Businessfsrmagazine.com

Rich Products Teams with Nextbite to Launch Virtual Brands

Resolutely at the forefront of foodservice innovation, Rich Products is collaborating with fast-growing startup Nextbite to launch a trio of on-trend virtual restaurants. Starting today, the global, family-owned food company will use Dolly’s, its Buffalo, N.Y.-based world headquarters’ kitchen, as a ghost kitchen to bring three new virtual restaurants to Western New York: Grilled Cheese Society, Monster Mac and The Big Melt, with more slated to launch in the coming months.
Skin Carehauterrfly.com

Skincare Products We’ve Been Trying Out And Absolutely Loving

My beauty corner is witnessing a bit of a coup. Till now, the foundations, concealers etc were putting up a good fight but it’s a losing battle. Skincare is taking over. The serums, moisturisers, toners are marching to the frontlines and demanding their place in my routine and actually, skincare is winning. I mean, what do you expect from me? We’re stuck at home with nowhere to go. All the makeup is just sitting there on my vanity, alternating between being grumpy and then wistful about the times I would wear them. Meanwhile, my skincare products are doing all the work.
MakeupNew York Post

The 24 best beauty and skincare deals for Prime Day 2021

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. It’s been said that beauty is pain, yet the long list of beauty and skincare deals this Prime Day is far from discomforting. Amazon is featuring discounts on everything from high-end creams and serums...
Skin Carestlouisnews.net

Cirene Skin Cream Reviews - Skincare Serum Where To Buy

Having clear skin cannot be guaranteed after a certain age, but one can surely take care of their face by applying skin cream. Cirene Skin Cream is a natural cream that will work best for women with every skin type. This is an anti-aging cream that will provide its consumers with suitable outcomes. Women who are above the age of 25 can surely apply this cream every day and will be able to get suitable outcomes. People sometimes apply several different types of cosmetics that might cause side effects on their face and would even not even suit every skin type. However, by applying Cirene Skin Cream one will be able to get skin that is free from any blemishes.
LifestyleJuneau Empire

Best Delta-8-THC Tinctures: Top Brands Reviewed for 2021

Although CBD has been around for a long time, it has only recently started to see an increase in popularity. As a result, more and more people are willing to give cannabinoids as a whole a try. And while CBD remains a fan favorite, a newcomer called delta-8-THC is making a name for itself. In fact, almost every cannabis store is offering delta-8-THC oils, tinctures, and other similar products. But is this cannabinoid really worth your time? And if that’s the case, what are the best delta-8-THC tinctures, and what should you know when shopping for delta-8?