Versed Skincare: Brand Review and Best Products, Revealed

You could say we know a thing or two about clean beauty—which is why we're always on the lookout for the best new brands made with safe, non-toxic ingredients. So when we first heard about Versed Skincare, we were immediately intrigued. Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Katherine Power, Versed has one simple goal: to make clean beauty less about price tags and aspiration. "Our mission has always been to make good skin and clean products accessible for everyone—not just for those with high income, in major cities, or willing to Google ingredients for hours on end," says Melanie Bender, president of Versed. "We felt passionate that good skin, clean ingredients, and sustainable practices are for everyone, and that became the mission."