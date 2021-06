There is a wonderful saying that pops up this time of year around graduations. It goes something like this: “Embrace and Live the Dreams That Set Your Soul on Fire.” For many of you on this blog, swimming has been that kind of passion, a burning desire that has taught you lessons far beyond how to master a flip turn or perfect your butterfly. For some of you, this may be the end of the journey. Others will take part in Masters, coach a team, and maybe one day instill the love of this sport in your own children. I do know that you will take memories and lessons with you that go far beyond the lane lines. These are the gifts you will treasure a lifetime through. Here are just a few: