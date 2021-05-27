Lincoln Scholarship Recipients: 2021
The Annual Lincoln Scholarship Awards Assembly was held virtually this year on May 12 with the entire Lincoln Elementary School in attendance. Lincoln Elementary offers scholarship opportunities for graduating 12th grade seniors who attended Lincoln. Heading up this year’s scholarship committee was Lincoln teacher Angelina Thomas and her co-chair was Zara Reyes. They worked tirelessly to create a memorable virtual assembly for the scholarship recipients.www.crescentavalleyweekly.com