Lincoln Scholarship Recipients: 2021

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Theodore “Theo” Gill never thought he could become a librarian, because he never saw anyone in that role who looked like him. People always said he was personable, empathetic and liked helping others. But until Gill took a part-time job working as a library aid in Kalamazoo to help pay college tuition, the 26-year-old never imagined himself pursuing the career that matches him so perfectly.