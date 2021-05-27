Indonesia: Current Account back to deficit – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy comment on the latest Current Account data in Indonesia. “Indonesia’s current account returned to deficit at USD1.0bn (-0.4% of GDP), after posting USD0.9bn (0.3% of GDP) surplus in the previous quarter. The development was attributable to the recovery of imports of goods, which resulted in a lower trade surplus. In line with the increase of goods imports, service deficit widened due to rising freight services payments. This indicates that the domestic economic activity is starting to improve and is driving import demand.”