Treasures of the Valley

This post was written by 2021 Junior Fellow Sean DiLeonardi. In my first week as a Junior Fellow at the Library of Congress, I was made to feel welcome by smiling faces, virtual tours, and access to numerous resources, affirming in every way possible that the Library was a new professional home. And yet I couldn’t help but feel, as one often does in a new home, a tinge of self-doubt. Was I in the right place? I have long worked in public schools or universities, but never a federal institution. I am about to complete my Ph.D., though in English, not in library science. My training is in literary studies, but my fellowship project will deal with arithmetic, business, and education. And finally, my research focuses on contemporary culture, primarily after 1945, while the materials I will be analyzing span one, two, even three centuries of history. Was I having Junior Fellowship identity crisis?