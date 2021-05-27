US Durable Goods Orders: Impressive increase in core capital orders – Wells Fargo

FRI: US Core PCE (May); University of Michigan Final (Jun); BoE Q2 Bulletin, European Council Meeting (2/2) PBOC LPR PREVIEW (MON): The PBoC is anticipated to maintain its benchmark lending rates for a 14th consecutive month with the 1-Year Loan Prime Rate expected to be held at 3.85% and 5-Year Loan Prime Rate at 4.65%. Expectations for the central bank to keep rates unchanged have been supported by the latest data from China which despite missing expectations, showed firm Y/Y growth with Industrial Output for last month at 8.8% vs. Exp. 9.0%, Retail Sales at 12.4% vs. Exp. 13.6% and Exports at 27.9% vs. Exp. 32.1%, driven by strong external demand and lingering base effects to suggest an adjustment in rates is currently unwarranted. The PBoC’s actions also point to the central bank being comfortable with the current status quo as it has kept daily reverse repo operations at a meagre CNY 10bln since March which is being viewed as the central bank adopting a prudent stance, while it also maintained the 1-Year Medium-term Lending Facility rate earlier this week which further suggests the unlikelihood of any changes to its benchmark rate given that the central bank had previously lowered the MLF rate first prior to the last three occasions when it reduced the Loan Prime Rate.