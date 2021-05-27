Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fed's Kaplan: US labor market tighter than level of employment suggests

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a blog post published on the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' website, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan argued that the US labor market is tighter than the level of employment currently suggests. Commenting on the implications for the monetary policy, "we wish to suggest that policymakers should be cognizant...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Investment Decisions#The Federal Reserve Bank#Dallas Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Businesswtvbam.com

Fed’s Kaplan sees ‘upside risk’ to inflation forecast

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday he sees “upside risk” to his forecast for 3.4% inflation this year and 2.4% inflation next year, as supply-demand imbalances may persist longer than anticipated. Whereas initially it was a narrow number of items where prices were...
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
Businesskfgo.com

Fed’s Barkin: not at full employment, inflation rise temporary

(Reuters) – While measures of U.S. inflation have surged and businesses are having a hard time finding workers, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin predicted on Thursday that neither condition will last. True full employment is still “somewhere down the road,” Barkin told the Richmond Risk Management Association...
Businesseconomies.com

Dollar falls ahead of US growth data

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, due to profit-taking from a 2-month high, while demand slowed down following Fed officials' conflicting statements, and ahead of the US Q1 GDP reading. The dollar index fell 0.15% to 91.66 points, after opening at 91.80 points, and...
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

Large US Banks Can Handle Economic Downturn: Fed

The largest US financial institutions have sufficient capital to continue lending during a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said Thursday as it released the results of its latest stress tests. The 23 banks that took part in the annual trials gauging whether they could maintain capital requirements in hypothetical...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips after Fed's Powell downplays inflation fears

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds quotes, updates prices; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that rising inflation is likely temporary and showed no signs of being in a hurry to tighten monetary policy. The dollar jumped after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a "perfect storm" of rising demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price pressures should ease on their own. “Dollar gains have faded after Mr. Powell downplayed higher inflation lasting for very long,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. That said, “if we see signs of inflation pushing further higher, I think that could go some way in stirring inflation jitters all over again and putting the focus on Fed policy,” Manimbo said. Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with other releases including jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday. The 7.5 million jobs still missing from the onset of the pandemic remains a "benchmark" for the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the central bank should avoid tightening policy too soon during the fight to regain them, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday. Inflation driven by the quick reopening of the U.S. economy could take "some time" to ease, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, adding a note of caution about the durability of price increases Fed officials have largely characterized as temporary. The dollar index was last down 0.21% at 91.551. It fell to a session low after data showed that a measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June. The euro rose 0.18% to $1.962. Data on Wednesday showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June following the easing of more lockdown measures. The Japanese yen also fell after data showed factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in June. The dollar gained 0.11% to 110.77 yen, after earlier reaching 111.10 yen, the highest since March 2020. Currencies correlated to the global economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway's crown, outperformed on Wednesday. Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 5% on the day, above the $34,000 mark after dropping to as low as $28,600 on Tuesday - its lowest since January. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1348 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.5510 91.7460 -0.21% 1.745% +91.9000 +91.5340 Euro/Dollar $1.1962 $1.1942 +0.18% -2.09% +$1.1966 +$1.1911 Dollar/Yen 110.7700 110.6600 +0.11% +7.26% +111.0950 +110.6400 Euro/Yen 132.50 132.14 +0.27% +4.40% +132.6900 +132.0400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9157 0.9183 -0.28% +3.50% +0.9200 +0.9157 Sterling/Dollar $1.3996 $1.3946 +0.36% +2.44% +$1.3998 +$1.3924 Dollar/Canadian 1.2255 1.2308 -0.41% -3.75% +1.2328 +1.2253 Aussie/Dollar $0.7591 $0.7556 +0.47% -1.32% +$0.7593 +$0.7539 Euro/Swiss 1.0952 1.0962 -0.09% +1.34% +1.0968 +1.0949 Euro/Sterling 0.8548 0.8557 -0.11% -4.35% +0.8565 +0.8531 NZ $0.7063 $0.7021 +0.58% -1.66% +$0.7065 +$0.6998 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4855 8.5395 -0.55% -1.10% +8.5610 +8.4925 Euro/Norway 10.1522 10.1919 -0.39% -3.01% +10.2167 +10.1355 Dollar/Sweden 8.4651 8.4752 +0.15% +3.28% +8.4970 +8.4651 Euro/Sweden 10.1271 10.1120 +0.15% +0.50% +10.1395 +10.1088 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed’s Rosengren: We still have a fairly large gap in employment to make up

“Fed needs to watch the data to see if inflation is more persistent than expected,” said Eric Rosengren is president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, per Reuters. The Fed policymaker also joined the chorus including Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen while saying, “most...
Businessgreekherald.com

Gold rises after U.S. Fed chair testimony

CHICAGO, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 6 U.S. dollars, or 0.34 percent,...
Businessactionforex.com

Fed Kaplan: I’d rather start tapering sooner rather than later

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told Bloomberg News, “”As we make substantial further progress, which I think will happen sooner than people expect — sooner rather than later”. “We’re weathering the pandemic, I think we’d be far better off, from a risk-management point of view, beginning to adjust these purchases...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fed's Bullard warns may be more inflation risk to come

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Inflation may be even stronger in coming months than Federal Reserve policymakers currently expect as the U.S. recovery likely gains steam in the fall and a global recovery follows, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said on Thursday. That could push the level of prices beyond...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Investors Digest Further Fed Comments on Asset Tapering

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Thursday morning, with investors continuing to digest the most recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on asset tapering. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.15% by 10:25 PM ET (2:25 AM GMT) and South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.27%. In Australia, the...
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Fed's Liquidity Circus And Gold

Fed pumped so much money into the financial system, that the latter started sending it back. How will this and Fed’s more hawkish tone impact gold?. With Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), testifying before Congress on Jun. 22, his prepared remarks signaled that the Fed remains on autopilot. Despite saying that “job gains should pick up in coming months as vaccinations rise,” he added that “we at the Fed will do everything we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery.”
Businesspswealth.com

Inflation And What the Fed Is Saying

Inflation has been on the rise. Investors are not as interested in what’s happening now as they are in what’s happening next. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) shared its views at the conclusion of its last policy meeting on Wednesday, June 16. And while the Fed’s position that inflation is likely to be transitory has become stronger, not weaker, Fed members have seemingly different opinions on the future path of monetary support.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes

There are 16 Fed speakers competing for attention on the calendar this week, but one message has been clear: the market overreacted to the shift in the dot plot. Fed Chair Powell’s testimony yesterday had an underlying tone of ‘lower for longer,’ helping rekindle risk appetite to a degree. Markets...
EconomyWNCY

Fed’s Mester flags financial stability concerns in central bank accommodation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Cleveland Federal Reserve bank president Loretta Mester said Tuesday that the extended low interest rates, ongoing bond purchases, and loose-policy promises that central banks have used during the coronavirus crisis could pose financial stability risks over time. Mester, in advocating central banks adopt “escape clauses” so they...
Businessportfolio-adviser.com

Darius McDermott: Is policy failure at the Fed the biggest risk to markets?

‘Inflation is more stubborn/endemic in markets than perhaps we thought early on in 2021’. There’s no doubt that inflation is the bogeyman spooking global markets at the moment, and this poses two key questions for investors. The first is whether it is transitory or whether it will turn out to be more embedded in the system than it has been for many years. The second is whether the higher numbers will cause central banks to freak out and raise interest rates faster and higher than they currently intend.