Singapore: Outlook for Industrial Production remains firm – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomist at UOB. Group Barnabas Gan assesses the latest results from the manufacturing sector in Singapore. “Singapore’s industrial production expanded 2.1% y/y (+1.0% m/m sa) in April 2021, in line with our call for a 2.3% y/y growth (+2.3% m/m sa). Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production rose 11.1% y/y in the same month. Accounting for April’s performance, Singapore’s industrial production grew 8.4% in the first four months of 2021.”

