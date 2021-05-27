Singapore: Outlook for Industrial Production remains firm – UOB
Economist at UOB. Group Barnabas Gan assesses the latest results from the manufacturing sector in Singapore. “Singapore’s industrial production expanded 2.1% y/y (+1.0% m/m sa) in April 2021, in line with our call for a 2.3% y/y growth (+2.3% m/m sa). Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production rose 11.1% y/y in the same month. Accounting for April’s performance, Singapore’s industrial production grew 8.4% in the first four months of 2021.”www.fxstreet.com