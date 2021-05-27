Singapore: Outlook for Industrial Production remains firm – UOB

The new Fab will feature 250,000 square feet (23,000 square meters) of cleanroom space and will process around 450,000, 300-mm wafers per year (approximately 37.5 thousands wafer starts per month) using a variety of technologies, such as those used to build RF, analog power, non-volatile memory solutions. The new fab will employ over 1,000 of engineers and technicians. When the fab is completed, the whole GlobalFoundries campus in Singapore will process over 1.5 million 300-mm wafers per year.