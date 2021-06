Existing Home Sales in US continued to decline in May. US Dollar Index holds in the green around 92.00. After declining by 2.7% on a monthly basis in April, Existing Home Sales in the US fell by 0.9% to 5.8 million in May, the data published by the National Association of Realtors showed on Thursday. Nevertheless, this reading came in slightly better than the market expectation of 5.72 million.