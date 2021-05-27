NEWS FROM WASHINGTON
Nearly a century ago, the Great Depression plunged the nation into despair, leaving tens of millions of Americans unemployed and unable to put food on the table amid the worst financial crisis in history. In that difficult moment, President Franklin D. Roosevelt chose to invest in our nation’s infrastructure, hoping that an ambitious public works program would revive the economy and get America back on its feet – and that historic investment paid off.www.crescentavalleyweekly.com