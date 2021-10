EXCLUSIVE: Q&A with Gen. Murray, Leader of Army Futures Command. Gen. John “Mike” Murray is the commanding general of Army Futures Command, which was established three years ago to spearhead the service’s effort to modernize the force. On Sept. 10, in the run-up to the annual AUSA show in Washington, D.C., Murray spoke with National Defense Managing Editor Jon Harper about how the command’s work is progressing, and the way ahead. The following Q&A has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

