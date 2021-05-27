GPD Reports

On May 21 at approximately 6 p.m., officers from the Glendale Police Dept. responded to a residence located on the 1200-block of Thompson Avenue regarding a report of a male who had just pointed a firearm at a passerby. Upon arrival, officers observed a male, later identified as 37-year-old Marco Foschetti of Glendale, matching the description of the suspect standing on the front porch of a residence shouting belligerently. Before officers could contact Foschetti, he walked into his residence. Multiple witnesses on scene confirmed with officers that they had seen Foschetti point a firearm at a passerby for no apparent reason.