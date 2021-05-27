BoE's Vlieghe: No signs of increases in perceived tail risks of higher inflation

0636 GMT - The FTSE 100 is seen opening higher as investors look ahead to the Bank of England's policy decision later. Spreadbetting firm IG expects the index to start trading up 12 points. "In light of recent events and the slight shift in the Federal Reserve's stance on the timeline of a possible rate rise, today's Bank of England meeting could have the potential to mark a similar shift in timing with respect to the withdrawal of its own monetary policy emergency measures," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says. The Fed last week brought forward expectations for its first post-pandemic interest rate rise to 2023, while U.K. economic data has improved. The BOE's decision is scheduled to be released at 1100 GMT. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)