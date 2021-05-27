Cancel
Obituaries

DONALD WAYNE MORRISON

By ohtadmin
lakotatimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEB 27, 1956 – MAY 13, 2021. Donald Wayne Morrison was born on February 27, 1956 in Pine Ridge, SD to Roland Morrison Sr., and Lillian Morrison. Donald made his journey to the Spirit World on May 13, 2021 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD. Donald is...

www.lakotatimes.com
