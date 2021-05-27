Cancel
Chesterfield, MO

Mia Rose Holdings Adds Two Partners

ccr-mag.com
 22 days ago

St. Louis-based developer, Mia Rose Holdings has added Joyce Morgan and Nathan Wever as Partners to help grow the firm’s vision to develop high-quality properties that support the growing needs of the surrounding community. Mia Rose Holdings is currently developing several commercial, multi-family and mixed-use properties including Meadows Luxury Living in Lake Saint Louis, The Prairie in Dardenne Prairie, PURE Springdale in Springdale, Arkansas and a 97,000-square-foot youth volleyball and basketball sports complex in Chesterfield, Missouri.

www.ccr-mag.com
