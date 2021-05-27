Winston Gold Grants Stock Options
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB: WGMCF) announces the Board of Directors of the Corporation has granted a total of 5,250,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation to purchase a total of 5,250,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10. The options expire on May 26, 2026.www.streetinsider.com