Sheridan Man Sentenced to Prison for Check Fraud

A sentencing hearing was held in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday for a man charged with two counts of Fraud by Check. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. During arguments and recommendations for sentencing for 45-year-old Jerry Budenske, Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said Budenske displayed a high level of sustained deceitfulness and he has shown a long standing of behavior to deceive and cheat others. LaRosa also pointed out that the conviction would be the 7th felony conviction for Budenske, 6 of which were crimes of dishonesty or false statements.