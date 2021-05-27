Cancel
Sheridan County, WY

Sheridan Man Sentenced to Prison for Check Fraud

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sentencing hearing was held in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday for a man charged with two counts of Fraud by Check. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. During arguments and recommendations for sentencing for 45-year-old Jerry Budenske, Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said Budenske displayed a high level of sustained deceitfulness and he has shown a long standing of behavior to deceive and cheat others. LaRosa also pointed out that the conviction would be the 7th felony conviction for Budenske, 6 of which were crimes of dishonesty or false statements.

sheridanmedia.com
