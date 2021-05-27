Cancel
IRIS LOVE (SWALLEY) SIERS

Cover picture for the articleDEC. 2, 1939 – MAY 18, 2021. Iris Love (Swalley) Siers was born on December 2, 1939 in Rosebud, SD to Ethel Theresa (Menard) Swalley and Eli Henry Swalley. Iris made her journey to the Spirit World on May 18, 2021 at the White River Health Care Center in White River, SD.

