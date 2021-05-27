Cancel
Form 3 OceanTech Acquisitions For: May 27 Filed by: Baumgartner Charles

StreetInsider.com
 30 days ago

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549. INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934or...

www.streetinsider.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Files 10K/A

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (the "Company") filed a Form 10-K/A for the period ended March 31, 2021 on June 25, 2021 after receiving a second notice from Nasdaq (the "Second Nasdaq Notice") on June 21, 2021. The Second Nasdaq Notice stated that, since the Company had not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q Deficiency"), such deficiency serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company's securities. The Second Nasdaq Notice provided formal notification to the Company that the Panel will consider the Form 10-Q Deficiency at the hearing to be held in connection with the notice the Company received from Nasdaq on June 3, 2021, stating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule IM-5101-2 (the "First Nasdaq Notice"). Today's filing of the Form 10-K/A allows the Company to imminently file the Form 10-Q, seeking to clear the delinquency.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 MultiPlan Corp For: Jun 23 Filed by: Galant Paul

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents a...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Chewy, Inc. For: Jun 23 Filed by: Symancyk James Kevin

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 ChargePoint Holdings, For: Jun 23 Filed by: JACKSON REX S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported on this Form 4 represent shares required to be sold by the Reporting Person...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 908 Devices Inc. For: Jun 23 Filed by: BARTHELEMY NICOLAS

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 CarParts.com, Inc. For: Jun 23 Filed by: Peker Lev

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 CareDx, Inc. For: Jun 24 Filed by: Maag Peter

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, For: Jun 24 Filed by: Deschatelets Pascal

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. This is a scheduled exercise from 10B5-1 trading plan. 2. This stock option was granted on 12/5/2013 and is fully vested. /s/ David Watson, attorney-in-fact for Pascal...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Intellia Therapeutics, For: Jun 23 Filed by: Verwiel Frank

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Based on a grant of restricted stock units representing...
Irvine, CAttownmedia.com

ManifestSeven Announces Strategic Review of Operations

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, announced that it has initiated a strategic review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of potential alternatives for M7 focused on maximizing shareholder value.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Xencor Inc For: Jun 24 Filed by: Montgomery Alan Bruce

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The shares subject to the option will vest in...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form SC 13D/A WILLIS LEASE FINANCE Filed by: WILLIS CHARLES F IV

(Title of Class of Securities) Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications) June 25, 2021. Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement. If the filing person has previously...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Medicure Announces Appointment of David Gurvey as Chief Financial Officer

WINNIPEG, MB, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Medicure Inc. ("Medicure" or the "Company") (TSXV: MPH) (OTC: MCUJF), a company focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products for patients and prescribers in the United States market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Gurvey (CPA, CMA, B.Sc.) as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 28, 2021.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Revolution Medicines, For: Jun 22 Filed by: Borisy Alexis

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Includes 3,617 Restricted Stock Units. 2....
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sprinklr, Inc. For: Jun 22 Filed by: Thomas Ragy

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 ZIPRECRUITER, INC. For: Jun 15 Filed by: SAKAMOTO RYAN T.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents the conversion of Class B Common Stock held of record by the Reporting Person into Class...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Laris Media Acquisition Corp (LRISU) Files 25M Units IPO at $10/unit

Laris Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LRISU) files 25,000,000 units IPO at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Laris Media Acquisition Corp is a newly incorporated...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Monterey Minerals Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Monterey') (CSE:MREY)(FSE:2DK) today announces that James Macintosh has resigned his position as President & CEO, and Director of the Company effective immediately to pursue other opportunities. As a result of the resignation, Monterey's Board of...
Businessmediapost.com

Innovid Files For IPO Through SPAC Merger With ION Acquisition Corp

The advertising industry continues to see an uptick in initial public offerings this year. Among them is CTV and ad-measurement company Innovid. It planned to go public through a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd, which will serve as a publicly traded special-purpose acquisition company, with $253 million in trust.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 NORDSTROM INC For: Jun 21 Filed by: ARCHAMBEAU SHELLYE L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)