Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that, between May 6 and May 27, 2021, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired ownership of 863,000 common shares of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. over the TSX Venture Exchange, representing approximately 0.9% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis at prices ranging from $0.81 to $0.88 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $714,440.