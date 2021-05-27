Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today the Directors have approved a consolidation of its share capital on the basis of one (1) new common share for every existing ten (10) common shares (the "Consolidation"), subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Effective on or about 23 June 2021, NZEC will complete the Consolidation. Where the exchange results in a fractional share, the number of common shares will be rounded up to the next greater whole number of common shares if the fractional entitlement is equal to or greater than 0.5 and shall, without any additional compensation, be rounded down to the next lesser whole number of common shares if the fractional entitlement is less than 0.5 and, in calculating such fractional interests, all common shares registered in the name of and held by such shareholder shall be aggregated. The Directors believe the Consolidation should enhance the marketability of the common share as an investment and will facilitate additional financings to fund future operations. A new CUSIP number of 650158207 replaces the old CUSIP number of 650158108 to distinguish between the pre- and post- consolidated shares. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.