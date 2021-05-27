Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

Cancel
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Eric Sprott announces that, between May 6 and May 27, 2021, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired ownership of 863,000 common shares of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. over the TSX Venture Exchange, representing approximately 0.9% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis at prices ranging from $0.81 to $0.88 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $714,440.

www.streetinsider.com
BusinessBusiness Insider

Entheos Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement for the Acquisition of the BC Bud Corporation, Provides Transaction Update

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Entheos Capital Corp. (the "Company"), announces that, further to its press release dated February 11, 2021, it has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement dated for reference March 15, 2021 with the BC Bud Corporation ("BCBC") and all of its shareholders for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of BCBC (the "Transaction").
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

GRAVITAS II CAPITAL CORP. ("GII.P ") This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 3, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective June 8, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held June 24, 2021. At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 5,432,535 common shares of the Company,...
Income TaxStreetInsider.com

Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv:SRE) (FSE:S0J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as described in its News Release dated May 21, 2021, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 5,696,667 flow-through shares (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.06 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $341,800.02 and 6,800,000 non flow through units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Share for gross proceeds of $340,000.
MarketsBusiness Insider

E79 Resources Announces Closing of $8 Million Financing Led by Eric Sprott

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $8,000,000. The Company has issued 8,000,000 common shares at a price of $1.00 per common share, which included a lead order of $5,000,000 from Eric Sprott, and a $3,000,000 order from a strategic investment fund.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Value Capital Trust and AIP Yield Fund, LP Provide Update on Previously Announced Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Value Capital Trust (TSXV: VLU.P) ("Value") and AIP Yield Fund, LP ("AIPYF") announce that they have updated the terms of the proposed brokered private placement of subscription receipts of AIPYF ("Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to US$20,000,000 (the "Offering") announced on February 18, 2021 (the "February Announcement").
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Not for Distribution to the United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

GMV Minerals Inc. Announces Drill Mobilization at Mexican Hat Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc.(TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") announces drill mobilization at its 100% owned Mexican Hat Gold project located 72 miles SE of Tucson, Az. The Company is 100% funded for this expansion drill program.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ethos Engages GoldSpot Discoveries to Evaluate Toogood Project in Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot") to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on the Company's 118 km2 Toogood Project located on New World Island, approximately 65 km north of Gander, Newfoundland.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 132.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $172,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

New Zealand Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today the Directors have approved a consolidation of its share capital on the basis of one (1) new common share for every existing ten (10) common shares (the "Consolidation"), subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Effective on or about 23 June 2021, NZEC will complete the Consolidation. Where the exchange results in a fractional share, the number of common shares will be rounded up to the next greater whole number of common shares if the fractional entitlement is equal to or greater than 0.5 and shall, without any additional compensation, be rounded down to the next lesser whole number of common shares if the fractional entitlement is less than 0.5 and, in calculating such fractional interests, all common shares registered in the name of and held by such shareholder shall be aggregated. The Directors believe the Consolidation should enhance the marketability of the common share as an investment and will facilitate additional financings to fund future operations. A new CUSIP number of 650158207 replaces the old CUSIP number of 650158108 to distinguish between the pre- and post- consolidated shares. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Katipult Technology Corp. Announces Director Resignation

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation") announces that Mr. Marcus Shapiro has resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") effective June 30, 2021. Mr. Brian Craig, Chairman of the Board, stated "I would like to thank...
Retailmodernreaders.com

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Marquard & Bahls AG Announces its Holdings in Superior Plus Corp.

HAMBURG, Germany, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Marquard & Bahls AG ("M&B") announced today that it has, in a transaction that occurred on June 16, 2021, acquired ownership and control of 100,200 common shares of Superior Plus Corp. (the "Company") via purchases through the facilities of The Toronto Stock Exchange or other Canadian equity marketplaces, representing 0.06% of the issued and outstanding common shares, at an average price of Cdn.$15.47 per share. Immediately before the acquisition, M&B owned and controlled 31,587,304 common shares of the Company, representing 17.94% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Immediately after the acquisition, M&B owns and controls 31,687,504 common shares of the Company, representing 18.00% of the issued and outstanding common shares.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

WINNIPEG, AB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp ("LHIC") is pleased to report its financial results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2021. The following comments in regard to the financial results should be read in conjunction with the March 31, 2021 financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which are available on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Pathway Health Corp. Announces Final Exchange Bulletin and Commencement of Trading

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. ETOBICOKE, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has published its final exchange bulletin in connection with the Company's previously announced qualifying transaction. Trading in the Company's common shares on the TSXV is expected to commence at market open on June 17, 2021.