WCSONEWS RELEASES FOR 27 MAY 2021

On 20 May 2021 Deputy Painter was dispatched to 66 Arrowhead Road, Little Hocking, OH, to a report of a male passed out at the gas pumps, inside his vehicle. The vehicle was leaving the lot as Deputy Painter arrived. The vehicle was soon stopped for a traffic violation. Deputy Painter met with Thomas Jordan who advised he did not have an operator’s license due to it being suspended. Jordan also advised he thought there was a warrant for his arrest. Confirmation was received that an active warrant was on file for Jordan. Jordan exited the vehicle, and advised he had an empty baggie on him, and did not know what was in the baggie. A small baggie of white powder was located on Jordan’s person. Also located was a clear glass pipe with white power residue in the vehicle. Jordan also did not know who the pipe belonged to. Thomas Nicholas Jordan, age 27, 4861 N. Torch Road, Coolville, OH, was placed under arrest and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and illumination of plate light. Jordan was transported to the Washington County Jail.