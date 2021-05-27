Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delray Beach, FL

Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month – Delray Beach

By Lorea Thomson
waterfront-properties.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. It is a celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. A rather broad term, Asian/Pacific encompasses all the Asian continent and the Pacific islands of Melanesia (New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands), Micronesia (Marianas, Guam, Wake Island, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, and the Federated States of Micronesia) and Polynesia (New Zealand, Hawaiian Islands, Rotuma, Midway Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, French Polynesia, and Easter Island). Like most commemorative months, Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month originated by an act of Congress in 1977.

www.waterfront-properties.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Delray Beach, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji Islands#Marshall Islands#Cook Islands#Beaches#American History#Guam#Pacific American#Asians#Pacific Islanders#French#Congress#Morikami Museum#Yamato Colony#American Samoa#Marianas#Federated States#Hawaiian Islands#Northern Boca Raton#Japanese Gardens#Japanese Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Related
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

State’s cases rise by 1,976, lowest in month; deaths’ increase 58 vs. 19 day before

Florida’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,976, the fewest since 1,613 on April 12 and one day after U.S.-high 2,482, as deaths increased by 58 after 19 Sunday, the least since 7 on April 11, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday. Also, the state’s daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the eighth day in a row, at 4.42, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 12 consecutive days at 4.04.