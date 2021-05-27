Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month – Delray Beach

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. It is a celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. A rather broad term, Asian/Pacific encompasses all the Asian continent and the Pacific islands of Melanesia (New Guinea, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands), Micronesia (Marianas, Guam, Wake Island, Palau, Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, and the Federated States of Micronesia) and Polynesia (New Zealand, Hawaiian Islands, Rotuma, Midway Islands, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, French Polynesia, and Easter Island). Like most commemorative months, Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month originated by an act of Congress in 1977.