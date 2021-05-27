Cancel
Hocking County, OH

First annual "6K in May" fundraiser for World Vision water program a success

Logan Daily News
 21 days ago

Very special thanks to every single person and business involved in sponsoring, supporting, advising, assisting, and spreading the word for this event on May 22! There were a total of 14 participants from Athens, Fairfield, and Hocking counties, ranging from 1 year to 64 years in age, on our very own “Hocking Hills Global 6K for Water” team, which raised $460 that guarantees nine children with a fresh water source for their villages! The water program fundraiser continues for another month (you can still donate!), so the USA totals are not complete but as of Saturday night, there were 880 teams with 19,800 participants raising over $2,192,125 bringing fresh water to 43,800+ people! The global totals have not been released thus far.

