• Building project makes Bitcoin payment method. • This project is one of the first to commercialize the cryptocurrency in Houston. The owner of a building project in the greater Houston area now accepts Bitcoin offers. It is a building in 50 Briar Hollow that is empty, while the other is 70% empty. This is due to the commercial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a complex built in 1978-1979 and renovated in 2013.