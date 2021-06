Keep your sockets nice and tidy with the Olsa Tools Aluminum Socket Organizers with Rubber End Caps. It will truly save the time you spend organizing your sockets to just five minutes thanks to its easy handling and durable rail system. This organizer uses professional-grade anodized aluminum. Just choose between purple, black, orange, blue, yellow, and red. Moreover, you can customize it with extra clips and end caps. Additionally, these rails come as a single rail or a three-piece kit, and they’ll fit your ¼, ⅜, and ½-inch drive sockets. The high-quality socket clips have spring-loaded ball bearings that keep your sockets secure so you can carry the rail around. They won’t fall off the holder even when upside down!