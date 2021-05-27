LAND USE PLAN UPDATE SURVEY NOW AVAILABLE
In an effort to better understand the issues most important to the citizens, property owners, and visitors of Kure Beach and to assist in the Land Use Plan update, the Town requests that you complete this short questionnaire. We will tabulate the responses and integrate your concerns into the updated Land Use Plan. Results will be available on the Town's website once complete. Your participation is important and should only take a few minutes.www.townofkurebeach.org