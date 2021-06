February 18, 1921 – June 09, 2021 (age 100) Mary Price Alvey passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Rexburg, Idaho with family members at her side. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday which is a remarkable milestone in itself, but there is so much more to this remarkable woman. Besides being beautiful inside and out, she was stylish and smart. She grasped technology with amazing ease and had an incredible memory. Even at 100 years, she could recall names, dates and events all through her history in vivid detail. She had a great sense of humor and was an adventurous soul, she loved having fun and going new places. But beyond all else, Mary was welcoming. She never gossiped, never had an unkind thing to say about anyone, treated everyone with respect and once you got into her family you were in her heart forever. The vote is unanimous–she was simply the best mother-in-law ever created.