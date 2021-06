Memorial Day is dedicated to paying tribute to those who died serving in the military. Behind each death is a family left grieving and dreams lost. Our soldiers fight for freedom and democracy. Their mission is to protect life, property, and wealth. The US has gone into conflict or war also to protect the assets of American companies in other countries, and at times, to control profitable natural resources by aligning with a country’s leader. War leaves scars on most soldiers once they return. With modern medicine and treatments, more return with terrible injuries and/or PTSD. Are we doing enough for our veterans and their families? What is the total cost of war?