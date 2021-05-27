Cancel
Mead, WA

Scott B Tolman – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 10, 1944 – May 25, 2021 (age 76) Scott B Tolman, 76 of Mead, Washington, passed away on May 25th, 2021, Not COVID-19 related for government counting purposes. He was born in Afton, Star Valley Wyoming on October 10th, 1944. He is a Grizzly from Logan High School 1962, an Aggie from Utah State University 1969, and a Trojan from the University of Southern California 1980. Scott served a two- and half-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Paris, France Mission from 1963 to 1965. He married Linda Marie Johnson for time and all Eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on September 29th, 1969.

