Ichimoku cloud analysis: Brent, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks Nvidia and Far Peak. This has probably been the worst week yet, in what has already been a difficult period for Bitcoin (BTC). After hovering around resistance at $40,000 towards the end of last week, BTC began to sink back down, reaching $35,000 by June 19. Although it managed to edge back up to $36,000, even after falling to $34,000 on June 20. But by June 21, BTC’s price had fallen below $33,000, before spending hours below $30,000 for the first time this year. However, selling pressure at that point raised it back up to $34,000 on June 23, where it is currently trading.