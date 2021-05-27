Cancel
USD/CAD tracks risk reversal to one-week high

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-month risk reversal on USD/CAD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, extends call (bullish) bias with a jump to +0.050 from +0.025 seen on May 27, according to data source Reuters. The figures also rise to the one-week high. A call option gives the holder the...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Investment Decisions#Cad#Usd Cad#Reuters
