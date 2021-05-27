Cancel
USD/CAD extends upside, breaching into resistance

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA 50% mean reversion has a confluence of what would be a lower 10-day EMA if the price does indeed move to the downside to test the prior highs that would be expected to act as new support. With that being said, a break of the current daily resistance opens...

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside aligns the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to recent gains and surpasses 1.1950. Further up is located the 200-day SMA and the 1.2000 mark. If the recovery gathers extra steam, then there is room for spot to challenge the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1994 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 hurdle. Information on these pages contains...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Downside pressure persists below 0.8732/22 – Commerzbank

Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, noted EUR/GBP faces a key resistance in the 0.8732/22 band. “Immediate downside pressure should retain the upper hand while the cross stays below the .8643 June 10 high. Slightly further up the late May high can be spotted at .8673.”. “Key resistance...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks capped by 1.3977/1.4018 – UOB

Cable’s upside still appears limited by the 1.3977/1.4018 band, suggested Commerzbank’s Senior FICC Technical Analyst Axel Rudolph. “Below 1.3784 the March and April lows can be found at 1.3670/69.”. “Minor resistance between the March and April highs and mid-May low at 1.3977/1.4018 is expected to continue to cap.”. “Further up...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Key support remains at the mid-91.00s

DXY extends the consolidation below the 92.00 yardstick. The 200-day SMA near 91.50 emerges as a key support. If the selling impulse gathers extra steam, then another visit to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 91.48, should not be ruled out. In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/CHF: Outlook remains negative below 1.1002/05 – Commerzbank

The bearish note in EUR/CHF is seen unchanged while below the 1.1002/05 band, suggested Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank. “While trading below this area we will retain a medium-term bearish forecast.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF faces extra consolidation near term – Commerzbank

According to Senior FICC Technical Analyst Axel Rudolph at Commerzbank, USD/CHF could now move into a consolidative phase. “Potential slips below this week’s low at .9154 should find support between the 55- and 200-day moving averages at .9075/72 and at the .9054/46 late May and early June highs as well as the early February high.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further gains lie above 132.50

EUR/JPY’s weekly recovery falters in the 132.50/60 band. Next on the upside comes in 133.00 ahead of YTD highs. The recovery looks healthy and now flirts with the 6-month resistance line near 132.60. Above this area, the cross is forecast to accelerate gains to, initially, the 133.00 yardstick ahead of the 2021 highs at 134.12 (recorded on June 1).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks side-lined near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still predicted to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005’. We did not anticipate the rapid drop to 1.3889. The risk for GBP remains on the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860 (minor support is at 1.3890). Resistance is at 1.3945 followed by 1.3970.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Weekly risk reversal aims for strongest print in seven months

EUR/USD options market turns the most optimistic since November 2020 as the weekly gauge of bullish bets (call options) over put options (bearish bets), known as risk reversal (RR), jumps to the highest in seven months. That said, the EUR/USD RR prints +0.308 levels for the current week, the highest...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls after BoE decision

Investors who were expecting more hawks to join the policy discussion were left empty-handed at the Bank of England meeting today. Policymakers voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at their current record low of 0.1% and a majority voted to maintain asset purchases at the current level of £895 billion. Andy Haldane was the only dissenter who was looking at tapering bond purchases but he departs from the bank at the end of June.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments at 61.8% Fibo

However, from an hourly perspective, the price is trapped between support and resistance. In the current trade, the price is testing the resistance at 0.7070. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively. US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates. The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices. USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY keeps the positive outlook so far – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘bias is on the upside but any advance in USD is unlikely to break the major resistance at 111.35’. However, USD dipped to 110.68 first before recovering. We still see room for USD to edge higher but in view of the lackluster momentum, a break of 111.35 would come as a surprise (111.10 is already quite a strong level). Support is at 110.75 followed by 110.60.”
CurrenciesBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Trading Sideways

The Canadian dollar had an uneventful overnight session, as did the rest of the G-10 majors. Traders ignored yesterday’s April Retail Sales data. The drop of 5.7% m/m was weaker than expected but not a surprise due to restrictions implemented to combat the third-wave coronavirus outbreak. The Canadian dollar was...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Upside potential limited to the 1.42 level – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse retain a 0.8400 target in EUR/GBP ahead of this week’s Bank of England meeting. However, they see GBP/USD upside potential limited to 1.4200. “Markets expect more of the same from chief economist Andy Haldane but also do not expect any other MPC members to change their minds either, and the base rate is expected to remain unchanged at 0.10% alongside an unchanged asset purchase target.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls take charge towards daily resistance

The monthly chart offers a bullish bias and the lower time frames will offer further conviction as follows:. There are a few resistance layers for the price to cross. The daily chart has completed its range of downside potential according to the retracement o that enose of the W-formation. The...
Retailinvesting.com

Bearish Trend In GBP/USD Set To Extend

Retail sales in the United Kingdom dropped to 24.6% from 42.4%, missing market expectations of 29.7%. So far, the data has been influenced by the low base effect, making it difficult to draw any conclusion. By focusing on monthly statistics, it becomes clear that the state of the UK retail sector is deteriorating. Retail sales should have increased by 2.1% but the reading actually fell by 1.4%.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Bounces Off Support

On Monday, the US Dollar declined by 123 pips or 0.99% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during Monday’s trading session. As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to trend bearish. Sellers are likely to target the 1.2250 level...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Recovers, But Upsides Could Be Limited

GBP/USD started an upside correction from the 1.3800 support zone. It could face a strong resistance near 1.4000 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is struggling to recover above 1.1950. Crude oil price remains elevated and it broke the $72.00 resistance. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The British Pound declined heavily below the...