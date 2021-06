The Voting Rights Protection Act (House Bill 1300) was recently advanced by the House State Government Committee. “After months of gathering information on our elections, and then crafting the comprehensive Voting Rights Protection Act, today’s committee vote marks the first step of moving this bill to the governor’s desk,” said bill sponsor and committee chairman Rep. Seth Grove (R-York). “In the meantime, I look forward to working with Gov. Tom Wolf to create a final version of the bill to address the serious concerns within our election law so the election process is open to all voters who can cast ballots securely and with confidence.”