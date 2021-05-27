Catherine Perez’s Coconut Cardamom Pancakes

A friend and I had plans to lunch at Miyo’s one Monday. She tried calling to make reservations but couldn’t get through so we decided to just show up. It turned out that they were fully booked (and possibly short-staffed) and if we waited for a table, it would be around a 20-30 minutes. We decided to try a different restaurant and walked to Hawaiian Style where we saw a lot of people waiting outside so we turned around and drove to Hilo Hawaiian to enjoy the view from the Waioli Lounge. We found out that they weren’t open for lunch so thought that Hula Hula’s at the Naniloa would be another good choice but I checked the website and saw that they only serve takeout for lunch. We decided to try Coconut Grill and loved it. My friend had the Cobb salad and it was a mountain of greens, eggs, chicken, ham, avocado. She customized her salad with blue cheese dressing rather than cheddar.