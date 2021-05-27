Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Josh Feast Answers the Call with AI

By Editorial Staff
pioneerinstitute.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on JobMakers, Guest Host Jo Napolitano talks with Josh Feast, the CEO and Co-Founder of Cogito, a Boston-based software company that deploys Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help employers in a wide variety of industries improve their customer service call centers. Josh got his start creating innovative technology to improve case management for a social services agency in New Zealand, before coming to America on a Fulbright scholarship to earn an MBA at MIT Sloan. In this episode, they discuss the many applications of Artificial Intelligence, how it helps provide emotional intelligence to augment management practices at large organizations, and how to address some of the concerns about privacy and bias that have been raised around its use.

pioneerinstitute.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Science#Emotional Intelligence#Co Founder Of Cogito#The Wall Street Journal#A Bachelor Of Technology#Massey University#The New York Times#Chicago Tribune#Newsday#Columbia University#Beacon Press#Northwestern University#Ai#Guest Host#Conversational Behaviors#Contact Jobmakers#Scholar#Human Aware Technology#Innovative Technology#Customer Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
Country
Syria
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Science
Related
Family RelationshipsRichmond.com

Jeff Nelligan column: A family answers the call to service

This past week, my three sons were together in person for the first time in two-and-a-half years. It wasn’t because of COVID-19. The eldest two are Navy officers whose deployments to the Far East, Atlantic and Middle East were extensive and kept them away and from seeing each other. The youngest brother, a third-year cadet at the U.S. Military Academy, had his own military responsibilities.
Public Healthinnovatorsmag.com

AI answers key pandemic questions

Researchers in America are using AI technology to better understand the immune system’s reaction to viral infections and how severe each patient’s response is likely to be. With the help of an AI algorithm a team from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have been monitoring gene...
Behind Viral Videosbrooklynvegan.com

Grimes calls AI “the fastest path to communism”

Grimes has shared her controversial ideas about artificial intelligence before (remember when she said it would make live music "obsolete soon"?), and as Stereogum points out, she's taken to TikTok with another AI-related proposition, this time specifically "for the communists." "I have a proposition for the communists," she says. "So...
Agriculturednyuz.com

How stressed out are factory-farmed animals? AI might have the answer.

Facial recognition technology is rapidly becoming ubiquitous, used in everything from security cameras to smartphones. But in the near future, humans may not be the only ones to be digitally captured. Researchers are training forms of artificial intelligence to recognize individual animals by their faces alone — and even discern their emotional state just by reading their expressions.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Transform 2021 puts the spotlight on women in AI

VentureBeat is proud to bring back the Women in AI Breakfast and Awards online for Transform 2021. In the male-dominated tech industry, women are constantly faced with the gender equity gap. There is so much work in the tech industry to become more inclusive of bridging the gender gap while at the same time creating a diverse community.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley Calls for Dr. Fauci’s Resignation, Full Investigation into COVID-19 Origins

June 4, 2021 - Today U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called for Dr. Fauci's resignation following the release of his emails and recent investigative reporting regarding the origins of COVID-19. Sen. Hawley also called for a full congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19, including determining the NIAD's involvement in funding research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Answering the ‘divine call’ a rite of passage for young Mormons

Standing in front of family and friends in a coat and tie on a Tuesday evening late last month, Jacob Epperson cradled a cell phone that held news of his future. In it was an email he’s been looking forward to getting for a long time — a letter from the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that would tell the teenager where he is being sent as a volunteer missionary for the next two years.
Collegeseducause.edu

EDUCAUSE QuickPoll Results: Artificial Intelligence Use in Higher Education

Despite the visibility and energy surrounding artificial intelligence, higher education is taking measured steps toward incorporating this technology. EDUCAUSE is helping institutional leaders, IT professionals, and other staff address their pressing challenges by gathering and sharing data. This report is based on an EDUCAUSE QuickPoll. QuickPolls enable us to rapidly gather, analyze, and share input from our community about specific emerging topics.Footnote1.
Businessqueensjewishlink.com

Google Answers CJV Call, Ousts Anti-Semitic “Diversity” Lead

Responding to a letter from Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) and a broader outcry, Google CEO Sundar Pichai last week removed his corporation’s Global Lead for Diversity Strategy and Research, Kamau Bobb. The letter from CJV, an organization that represents over 1,500 Orthodox rabbis, called for Mr. Bobb to be replaced for having authored – and retained – a blog post on his personal website that contained markedly antisemitic content.
Economyjewishlifenews.com

ERP Answers Marketplace Forecast to 2025 with International Key Corporations Profile, Provide, Call for, Value Construction

Orbis Analysis has introduced the addition of the “International ERP Answers Marketplace Dimension, Standing and Forecast 2020-2025” to retailer via corporate, via nation, and via software/kind for the aggressive panorama research. The International ERP Answers Marketplace standing, long run forecast, expansion alternative, key marketplace and key avid gamers. The learn...
ComputersWiredpr News

These horrible fake humans herald a new era in AI

Once seen as more desirable than real data, some now view synthetic data as a panacea. The real data is confusing and biased. New data privacy regulations make it difficult to collect. In contrast, synthetic data is clean and can be used to construct more diverse data sets. You can create perfectly labeled faces, such as people of different ages, shapes, and ethnicities, to build a face detection system that will work among populations.
Technologytechgig.com

Amazon India introduces machine learning summer school

A batch of students from select tech campuses in India will be presented with the opportunity to engage through virtual classroom tutorials followed by interactive Q&A sessions with scientists at Amazon. Amazon India. has announced the launch of. ML Summer School. which will provide an integrated learning experience for. students.
Aerospace & Defensetechxplore.com

How artificial intelligence is changing the future of air transportation

A George Washington University School of Engineering and Applied Science professor is working on an interdisciplinary research project funded by NASA that aims to design and develop a safety management system for electric autonomous aircraft. Peng Wei, an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, researches control,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

C3.ai (AI) call put ratio 2.9 calls to 1 put as shares rally 16%

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. C3.ai (NYSE: AI) June call option implied volatility is at 91, July is at 75; compared to its 52-week range of 72 to 133 as shares rally 16%. Call put ratio 2.9 calls to 1 put.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

The Machine Learning Process in 7 Steps

In this article, I describe the various steps involved in managing a machine learning process from beginning to end. Depending on which company you work for, you may or may not be involved in all the steps. In larger companies, you typically focus on one or two specialized aspects of a project. In small companies, you may be involved in all the steps. Here the focus is on large projects, such as developing a taxonomy, as opposed to ad-hoc or one-time analyses. I also mention all the people involved, besides machine learning professionals.
San Francisco, CAwsgw.com

Answering the call: Changing how 911 responds to mental health crises

San Francisco’s roughest neighborhoods can seem dominated by the homeless, the mentally disturbed, and those openly using drugs. But San Francisco Mayor London Breed is cutting the police budget. Correspondent John Blackstone asked, “Don’t you need more police on the street to change that?”. “We gotta look at things differently,”...
Softwarednyuz.com

AI Weekly: AI helps companies design physical products

This week in a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers at Google detailed how they used AI to design the next generation of tensor processing units (TPU), the company’s application-specific integrated circuits optimized for AI workloads. While the work wasn’t novel — Google’s been refining the technique for the better part of years — it gave the clearest illustration yet of AI’s potential in hardware design. Previous experiments didn’t yield commercially viable products, only prototypes. But the Nature paper suggests AI can at the very least augment human designers to accelerate the brainstorming process.
Softwareaithority.com

Daily AI Roundup: The 5 Coolest Things on Earth Today

AI Daily Roundup starts today! We are covering the top updates from around the world. The updates will feature state-of-the-art capabilities in artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Fintech, and human-system interactions. We will cover the role of AI Daily Roundup and its application in various industries and daily lives.