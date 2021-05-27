2021 Capital Spending

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) has invested over $28 million in our Capital Improvement Projects program through April. PWSA is committed to investing in rehabilitating water distribution and wastewater systems by proactively identifying areas for improvement by assigning funding to areas in need. Through several programs, including the Small Diameter Pipes, Large Diameter Pipes, and the Sewers Under Structures programs, PWSA aims to replace or rehabilitate miles of sewer piping with previous issues or the possibility of future failure which would impact our customers.