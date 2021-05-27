Cancel
To Fight Airbnb, Local Government Groups Falsely Say No One Has Banned Them

By Jarrett Skorup
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Michigan House and Senate committees have endorsed legislation that would prevent local governments from banning short-term rentals, and it awaits approval by the full chambers of the Legislature. Though local governments could not ban the rentals under the proposed law, they could still regulate them under noise and other ordinances, similar to how they regulate long-term rentals and single-family homes.

