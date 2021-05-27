Cancel
Labor Issues

The Prevailing Wage of Bad Information

By Michael D. LaFaive
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch and April saw two news events involving Michigan’s now-defunct prevailing wage law. The first involved legislation introduced March 25 that would reinstate the costly wage mandate on government contracts in the Great Lake State. The second involved a court decision not to retry a former state representative who had been charged with attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe in exchange for voting against a bill to repeal the law. Interestingly, both stories cross paths with an Indiana-specific paper the Mackinac Center has repeatedly criticized.

