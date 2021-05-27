The Prevailing Wage of Bad Information

Jim Kiser's Opinion on making Tucson a !iving wage community, while informative, still begs some questions. First, who should get the living wage. Is he targeting the service industry only? And if so, what segments? Or is he just targeting all those currently making under $15 an hour. Also. Will the wage be more than the current generous unemployment benefit which is keeping people from going back to work. We are deluding ourselves if we think that is really going away in Sept. And he is ignoring the impact on prices. History dictates that whenever a large segment of society geta a wage increase, the cost of goods and services will almost certainly increase. So, alas, we will also need price controls to make this work.