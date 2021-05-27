Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

City sponsors Juneteenth Celebration

Winston–Salem, North Carolina
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CNfC_0aE3Rtrx00

The city of Winston-Salem understands the value the Black community places on the holiday, Juneteenth. It highlights the news of an end to slavery to Blacks in Texas, a year after the abolition of slavery. In an effort to join in the annual recognition of this day’s value, the city has sponsored the community celebration.

The city’s sponsorship is a hand-in-hand partnership of the city’s Human Relations Department working towards unity among the city’s diverse population, and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department’s effort to raise awareness of the complexity of diversity in city government.

May this effort create greater awareness, understanding throughout the community. Join us as we celebrate.

See flier for details!

